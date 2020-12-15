Coronavirus: Germany may start COVID-19 vaccinations as soon as Christmas

Germany should start giving coronavirus shots 24 to 72 hours after the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine gets European Union regulatory approval and could begin as soon as Christmas, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Tuesday.
Chancellor Angela Merkel told conservative lawmakers on Tuesday “I am worried” about the coronavirus trend in Germany, sources at the meeting said.
Merkel warned the lawmakers that January and February will be very tough months in Germany, with the number of patients in intensive care rising further.
