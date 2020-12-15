Coronavirus: Large EU states commit to coordinated launch of COVID-19 vaccinations

Germany, France, Italy and five other European states will coordinate the start of their COVID-19 vaccination campaigns, the countries’ health ministers said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The countries will promote “the coordination of the launch of the vaccination campaigns” and will rapidly share information on how it is proceeding, the statement said, along with other commitments on areas such as transparency.

The statement was released by Italy and also signed by the health ministers of Germany, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain and Switzerland.

