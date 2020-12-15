Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 142 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Saudi Arabia has reported 142 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry.
Of the new cases, 34 were detected in the city of Riyadh, 32 in Mecca and 19 in Medina.
An additional 201 people recovered, raising the total recoveries to 350,993 on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, 10 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus died due to complications, taking the death toll to 6,069, according to the health ministry.
As the Kingdom manages to keep the daily toll to an all-time low, authorities earlier in the day announced the opening of the registration system for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
Nationals and residents can register via the Ministry of Health's mobile application Sehhaty for the approved Pfizer vaccine, which will be available free of charge.
Last Update: Tuesday, 15 December 2020 KSA 17:08 - GMT 14:08