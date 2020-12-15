Coronavirus: Singapore to open segregated business travel bubble starting January

Singapore will open a new segregated travel lane for a limited number of business, official and high economic value travelers from all countries, the government said on Tuesday, as part of efforts to revive its key travel and hospitality sectors.

Singapore has spent billions of dollars in a bid to shield its economy from its worst-ever downturn and is trying to reopen international travel as it prepares to host the World Economic Forum's annual gathering of political and business leaders next year.



The first travelers will be able to arrive from the second half of January through the new lane, which will be open to those who are coming for short-term stays of up to 14 days, the ministry of trade and industry said in a statement.



It will complement other arrangements that Singapore has for business travel including with China, Germany and Indonesia.



Travelers under the latest arrangement will have to stick to strict health and testing protocols and will need to stay within a “bubble” at segregated facilities.



For example, while travelers will be allowed to meet with local visitors, there will be floor-to-ceiling dividers separating them.

