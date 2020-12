A US teenager realized she could have COVID-19 while filming a TikTok video when she could not taste a sweet iced coffee drink from Starbucks, according to a video that has gone viral.

Maryn Short, 19, initially posted the video on her TikTok account on December 1 but recently went viral when US media outlets picked up her video.

According to the New York Post, Short’s iced coffee drink included five pumps of vanilla syrup, caramel drizzle, heavy cream and three pumps of caramel syrup.

While taste-testing the drink, Short took a sip before saying that the drink “has no flavor.”

“Why can’t I taste it? Do I have COVID?” Short asks in the video.

A loss of smell or taste might be an early sign of infection with the coronavirus, according to medical experts. For many asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus, a loss of taste and smell have been an early sign to get tested.

"It was almost like I was drinking sweet milk. I could tell it was sweet, but there was no flavor at all," Short told Buzzfeed News. "It was really strange. It’s hard to describe."

Last Update: Tuesday, 15 December 2020 KSA 02:36 - GMT 23:36