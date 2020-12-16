Coronavirus: Acting US Defense Secretary Miller gets COVID-19 vaccine

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller was among the first Cabinet members to get the vaccine. He traveled to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., on Monday and was given the first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine.
Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller receives vaccination at Walter Reed. pic.twitter.com/W7bAjIoHVv— The Hill (@thehill) December 14, 2020
In a message to his force on Tuesday, Adm. Mike Gilday, chief of naval operations, urged service members to “strongly consider” getting the vaccine, not just for themselves but to help protect their shipmates. Saying he will receive the vaccine “shortly,” Gilday called the vaccine a “proven effective measure” to better protect the troops.
Last Update: Wednesday, 16 December 2020 KSA 09:56 - GMT 06:56