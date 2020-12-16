Coronavirus: Bahrain’s King Hamad receives COVID-19 vaccine

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa has taken the initiative to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to an official statement from the Bahrain News Agency.

“God has endowed Bahrain with a society with a high level of awareness and keenness to adhere to all precautionary measures and directives issued by the national medical taskforce to combat the coronavirus, which had a great impact on the Kingdom’s ability to limit its spread within the community,” the King said.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Bahrain last week announced plans to give the public free coronavirus vaccines.

The island nation of Bahrain, off the coast of Saudi Arabia, made the vaccine pledge in an announcement published late Thursday by its state-run Bahrain News Agency.

“A safe vaccine will be provided free of charge to all citizens and residents within the kingdom,” the statement said, without elaborating on which vaccine it would offer.

A week ago, Bahrain said it had become the second nation in the world to grant an emergency-use authorization to the Pfizer vaccine after the United Kingdom.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Bahrain announces free COVID-19 vaccines for citizens, residents

Coronavirus: Bahrain, Jordan to open walk-in G42 COVID-19 vaccine trials

Coronavirus: Bahrain lifts mandatory 10-day COVID-19 quarantine for all arrivals

(With The Associated Press)

Last Update: Wednesday, 16 December 2020 KSA 21:27 - GMT 18:27