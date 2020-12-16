Coronavirus: Denmark to shut down completely during Christmas, New Year: PM

Denmark will impose a hard lockdown over Christmas and the New Year to limit the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Wednesday.

Shopping malls will close starting Thursday, and other stores, with the exception of supermarkets and food shops, will close from December 25. Students still in school will be sent home as of Monday.

“Our healthcare system is under pressure,” Frederiksen said. “We have to act now.”

Danish authorities expect the coming months to be the worst of the pandemic, she said.

Denmark reported a record 3,692 new coronavirus infections during the past 24 hours on Wednesday.

A record of 54 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Denmark in the last 24 hours, bringing to 493 the number of people currently in hospital, a number authorities fear could

rise further in the coming days, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said.

Last Update: Wednesday, 16 December 2020 KSA 20:56 - GMT 17:56