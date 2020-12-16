Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia detects 180 COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reported 180 new coronavirus cases and 199 recoveries, according to the Ministry of Health.

The total number of cases in the Kingdom rose to 360,335, while the total recoveries rose to 351,192.

Eleven deaths were recorded, bringing the death toll to 6,080 on Wednesday.

Riyadh reported 53 COVID-19 cases, while Mecca had 32, and Medina had 24 cases.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (180) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (11) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (199) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (351,192) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/fMU6AQzUlK — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) December 16, 2020

Saudi Arabia received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine, Saudi Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq al-Rabiah said on Wednesday.

“I am pleased to inform everyone, citizens and residents, of the arrival of the first batch of the coronavirus vaccine this morning, and I hope that it will be the beginning of the end of the crisis - God willing - and it will be provided to everyone at the earliest opportunity,” the minister said at the 2021 Saudi Budget Forum.

Last Update: Wednesday, 16 December 2020 KSA 15:45 - GMT 12:45