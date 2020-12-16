Coronavirus: Turkey’s daily COVID-19 deaths hit record high: health ministry

Turkey’s daily coronavirus death toll hit a record 240 in the last 24 hours, bringing the totalso far to 17,121, health ministry data showed on Wednesday.
Turkey also recorded 29,718 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, in the last 24 hours.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
For four months, Ankara only reported daily symptomatic cases, but it has reported all cases since November 25.
The country has reported 1.928 million cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March, the data showed.
The government has imposed weekday curfews and full weekend lockdowns to curb the surge in infections.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Coronavirus: Turkey records highest new COVID-19 death toll
Turkey signs 50 million dose COVID-19 vaccine deal, health minister says
Coronavirus: Turkey’s COVID-19 deaths at record high
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 16 December 2020 KSA 21:12 - GMT 18:12