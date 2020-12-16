Coronavirus: UK PM Johnson says would be “inhuman” to ban Christmas

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday defended his government’s decision to ease restrictions to stop the COVID-19 spread over the festive period, saying it would be inhuman to “ban Christmas”.
“I want to be clear we don’t want to, as I say, to ban Christmas, to cancel it,” he told a media conference. “And I think that would be frankly inhuman and against the instincts of many people in this country.”
