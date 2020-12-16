CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: UK PM Johnson says would be “inhuman” to ban Christmas

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a virtual press conference on the coronavirus pandemic in the UK inside 10 Downing Street in central London. (AFP)
Reuters Wednesday 16 December 2020
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday defended his government’s decision to ease restrictions to stop the COVID-19 spread over the festive period, saying it would be inhuman to “ban Christmas”.

“I want to be clear we don’t want to, as I say, to ban Christmas, to cancel it,” he told a media conference. “And I think that would be frankly inhuman and against the instincts of many people in this country.”

