Coronavirus: UK vaccinated 137,897 people so far, minister says

Nearly 140,000 people in the United Kingdom have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the first week of roll-out of the shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, the minister in charge of deployment of the vaccine said on Wednesday.

“A really good start to the vaccination program. It's been 7 days and we have done: England: 108,000, Wales: 7,897, Northern Ireland: 4,000, Scotland: 18,000. U.K Total 137,897,” NadhimZahawi said in a tweet.



“That number will increase as we have operationalized hundreds of PCN (primary care networks),” he said.

Last Update: Wednesday, 16 December 2020 KSA 13:43 - GMT 10:43