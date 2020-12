The first doses of COVID-19 vaccines could be administered to people in France in the last week of December, French Prime Minister Jean Castex told parliament on Wednesday.

Castex added the vaccine campaign in France would then be stepped up in January and reiterated it would focus initially on the most vulnerable members of the population, such as the elderly, before then going on to the rest of the population.

Last Update: Wednesday, 16 December 2020 KSA 19:51 - GMT 16:51