Coronavirus: UAE infections on the rise after one-week dip

Coronavirus cases in the UAE are on the rise, with the country reporting 1,278 new infections and four COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, in addition to 726 recoveries.

The daily number of cases is the highest since December 9, when 1,313 infections were reported.

In the past week, the country’s coronavirus daily case count averaged under 1,200, compared to about 1,300 at the beginning of the month.

Over one million tests were performed in the country in the last week, according to the UAE National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, which said the positive rate stood at 1 percent.

Employees at the Dubai COVID-19 Command and Control Center at Mohammed bin Rashid University in the Gulf emirate on May 20, 2020. (File photo: AFP)

The UAE has performed over 18.8 million coronavirus tests, almost double the amount of the country’s population, which was estimated by the World Bank to be 9.7 million in 2019.

