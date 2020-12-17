Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi allows return to school for students with chronic conditions

Authorities in Abu Dhabi confirmed that will allow the optional return to schools for private and charter school students with chronic medical conditions during the upcoming term, according to a statement from the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) announced on Wednesday that school students with chronic medical conditions will now have the option to attend physical school for the following term, starting January 2021.

“ADEK has informed Private and Charter schools that students with chronic conditions can return to the classroom as long as they present a letter from their doctor stating that they are medically fit to attend, accompanied by a parent consent form acknowledging the potential health risks to their child. ADEK’s decision is in line with Department’s mission to provide inclusive education with the highest health and safety standards,” a statement from ADEK read.

“Last month, ADEK announced, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee, that all private school students in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will have the option to return to in-classroom education for the new academic term, which starts January 3, 2021,” the statement added.

Last August, before the start of the current term, parents and students were given the option of online distance learning for the whole first term of the academic year or send their children to school.

Hundreds of high school students in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi who opted to attend in-person classes were tested for the novel coronavirus for free ahead of the new academic school year.

