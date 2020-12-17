Coronavirus: UAE records 1,321 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates has recorded 1,321 new coronavirus cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 189,866, according to the state news agency WAM.
The country’s latest figures represent the second daily increase after a week of falling numbers.
In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) also announced that it carried out an additional 139,909 cases in the last 24 hours.
The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country has reached 629.
It was reported on Sunday that the United Arab Emirates has completed 46 percent of the first phase of its coronavirus economic recovery plan.
A number of measures have been introduced to stimulate the development of important sectors and facilitate trade with new markets, including amendments to bankruptcy law and allocating grants to tourism companies.
