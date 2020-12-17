Coronavirus: France's President Macron tests positive for COVID-19

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the presidency said on Thursday, adding he would now self-isolate for the next week.

“The president tested positive for Covid-19 today (Thursday),” it said in a statement, adding he had been tested after the “onset of the first symptoms”.

Macron will now, in accordance with national regulations, “self isolate for seven days. He will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely,” it said.

Macron will cancel all his forthcoming trips, including a scheduled visit to Lebanon, after being diagnosed with COVID-19, a French presidency spokeswoman told Reuters on Thursday.

A man rides a bicycle in an almost deserted street in Paris on the first day of the second national lockdown as part of the COVID-19 measures, Paris, France, October 30, 2020. (Reuters)

