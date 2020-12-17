EU chief von der Leyen not to self-isolate after meeting with Macron

The head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will not self-isolate after she met the French President Emmanuel Macron who announced on Thursday to be positive for the new coronavirus.
Von der Leyen “has no plan on self-isolating,” a Commission spokesman said on Thursday. She met Macron earlier in the week, but French authorities said the meeting did not constitute a close contact that required self-isolation, the spokesman added.
The president of the European Council Charles Michel decided instead to self-isolate for precaution after meeting Macron.
