Oil and gas industry most affected by coronavirus: Saudi energy minister

Oil and gas was the industry most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud said on Thursday, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
The energy minister was speaking at the 2021 Saudi Budget Forum, in a session titled “Challenges of Global Energy Markets.”
“During the coronavirus pandemic, no country has done what the Kingdom has [done] in caring for its citizens,” Prince Abdulaziz said.
The minister said that there was reduced demand for petroleum products for the year 2020 compared to 2019.
“In three days we managed to get production-reduction commitments from everyone at OPEC Plus,” the minister added.
