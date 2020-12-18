China to vaccinate 50 mln high-priority group of people for Lunar New Year

China is planning to vaccinate 50 million people in the high-priority group against the coronavirus before the start of the peak Lunar New Year travel season early next year, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
Beijing is planning to distribute 100 million doses of the vaccines made by Chinese firms Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech Ltd, the report said.
SHOW MORE
The mass inoculation for high-priority groups aims to reduce the risks of the spread of the disease during the annual week-long holiday, the report added.
The high-priority group includes health workers, police officers, firefighters, customs officers, cargo handlers, transport and logistics workers.
China’s Sichuan province could start vaccinating the elderly and people with underlying conditions at the beginning of next month, after it completes inoculations for priority groups, officials have said.