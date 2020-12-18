Coronavirus: US FDA approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use: FT

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decided on Thursday night to approve Moderna Inc’s coronavirus vaccine on an emergency basis, the Financial Times reported citing people close to the process.
The report comes after the FDA said it informed Moderna that it would rapidly work towards the finalization and issuance of emergency use authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, according to commissioner Stephen Hahn.
Last Update: Friday, 18 December 2020 KSA 07:29 - GMT 04:29