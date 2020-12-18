CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: US FDA approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use: FT

Vials with a sticker reading, COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters Friday 18 December 2020
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decided on Thursday night to approve Moderna Inc’s coronavirus vaccine on an emergency basis, the Financial Times reported citing people close to the process.

The report comes after the FDA said it informed Moderna that it would rapidly work towards the finalization and issuance of emergency use authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, according to commissioner Stephen Hahn.

