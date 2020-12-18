US ‘overwhelmingly approved’ Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, says Trump

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the United States has authorized a second coronavirus vaccine.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
“Moderna vaccine overwhelmingly approved. Distribution to start immediately,” he wrote on Twitter.
This follows a recommendation by an expert panel on Thursday to grant emergency use approval for Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine in the United States. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to issue formal approval on Friday.
A vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech was approved last week.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 18 December 2020 KSA 16:10 - GMT 13:10