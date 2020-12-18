CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

US ‘overwhelmingly approved’ Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, says Trump

This picture taken on November 18, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading Vaccine Covid-19 next to the Moderna biotech company logo. (AFP)
AFP, Washington Friday 18 December 2020
Text size A A A

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the United States has authorized a second coronavirus vaccine.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“Moderna vaccine overwhelmingly approved. Distribution to start immediately,” he wrote on Twitter.

This follows a recommendation by an expert panel on Thursday to grant emergency use approval for Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine in the United States. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to issue formal approval on Friday.

A vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech was approved last week.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 18 December 2020 KSA 16:10 - GMT 13:10

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top