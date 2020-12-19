Coronavirus: Biden to receive COVID-19 vaccine on December 21

US President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill will be vaccinated against Covid-19 on Monday in public view, his transition team said, as the Democrat seeks to build Americans’ confidence in the treatment.
“On Monday, President-elect Joe Biden and Dr Jill Biden will receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in Delaware, and they’ll also thank health care workers at the facility,” Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.
“He will be doing it in public, which is important to us, as he’s stated many times, to send a clear message to the public that it’s safe,” she added.
