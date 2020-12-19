CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: French President Macron’s condition is ‘stable’, presidency says

French President Macron, tested positive for coronavirus, talks by video conference in Paris. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Paris Saturday 19 December 2020
French President Emmanuel Macron’s condition is stable and the results of a medical examination reassuring, the French presidency said on Saturday in an update on his bout of coronavirus.

“The medical condition of the president is stable compared with ... Friday. He presents similar COVID-19 symptoms which do not prevent him from fulfilling his obligations,” the presidency said in a statement.

Macron said on Friday he was doing fine a day after testing positive for COVID-19, but was working at a slower pace than usual outside Paris.

Last Update: Saturday, 19 December 2020 KSA 15:11 - GMT 12:11

