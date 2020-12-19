Coronavirus: French President Macron’s condition is ‘stable’, presidency says

French President Emmanuel Macron’s condition is stable and the results of a medical examination reassuring, the French presidency said on Saturday in an update on his bout of coronavirus.
“The medical condition of the president is stable compared with ... Friday. He presents similar COVID-19 symptoms which do not prevent him from fulfilling his obligations,” the presidency said in a statement.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
Macron said on Friday he was doing fine a day after testing positive for COVID-19, but was working at a slower pace than usual outside Paris.
Read more:
Coronavirus: France's President Macron tests positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus: France’s Macron aims for wide-scale COVID-19 vaccination in spring
Coronavirus: France’s Macron says worst of virus second wave over, lockdown to ease
SHOW MORE
.
Last Update: Saturday, 19 December 2020 KSA 15:11 - GMT 12:11