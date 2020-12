Belgium is suspending flight and train arrivals from Britain from midnight Sunday after the UK detected a coronavirus variant suspected to be more infectious, a government official told AFP.

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told Belgian television channel VRT the ban will be in place for at least 24 hours.

The abrupt decision came a day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a lockdown for London and parts of southeast England to at least December 30.

Last Update: Sunday, 20 December 2020 KSA 14:29 - GMT 11:29