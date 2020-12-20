Coronavirus: Canada surpasses 500,000 COVID-19 cases

Canada surpassed 500,000 coronavirus cases Saturday, according to official figures, recording a 25 percent increase in just two weeks.

The country’s death toll since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 14,128, according to regional figures quoted by broadcaster CBC.

As in other countries, the pandemic is spreading fast in Canada, home to 38 million people. It shot up from 400,000 cases to 500,000 in just two weeks.

By comparison, it took three months from the start of the health crisis for Canada to reach 100,000 cases, in June.

The government of Ontario province announced this weekend an extension of lockdown measures in Toronto and much of the province until January 4. These restrictions have already been in force for nearly a month.

“COVID-19 is spreading among people of all ages, with high infection rates across all age groups,” Canada’s chief medical officer Theresa Tam said.

Last Update: Sunday, 20 December 2020 KSA 01:05 - GMT 22:05