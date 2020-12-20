Coronavirus: Residents of Saudi Arabia react after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Residents and expats have said they have found the coronavirus vaccination process well-organized and smooth over the past several days since the campaign began across the Kingdom, according to several interviews.

“There are a lot of people who are scared but I am not because I’m a chemistry and science teacher. I understand what a vaccine is. I know that a vaccine can produce antibodies in the body. So, I have some background information,” said one Jordanian chemistry teacher from Riyadh.

“So, I was not scared. And then it’s possible since the government does what’s best for the citizen, so it’ll not harm the person. On the contrary it helps, and we thank them so much for their stance,” she added.

More than 400,000 people across Saudi Arabia have registered via the Sehaty health app to receive the coronavirus vaccine since the campaign launched late last week.

The Saudi Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health said that the Kingdom is also currently studying a number of other vaccines for their use in the Kingdom.

“There may be a license for another vaccine before the end of the year,” The official said. “If we reach 80 percent of herd immunity, we can say that the worst of the pandemic has been passed.”

Saudi Arabia on Sunday reported 162 new coronavirus cases and ten deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

“Thank God I didn’t feel any side-effects. The truth is the media has talked about this a lot, but a person has to respect the science in the end. This is a vaccine and there is a pandemic and one has to listen to the doctors at this stage. We do not have a choice,” said another resident.

Last Update: Sunday, 20 December 2020 KSA 20:05 - GMT 17:05