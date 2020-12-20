Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia imposes fines on gatherings of more than 50 people

Saudi Arabia has clarified that gatherings or invitations of non-family members of more than 50 people in a limited space is a violation of the Kingdom’s coronavirus rules, according to a statement from the interior ministry.

The interior ministry on Saturday issued a tweet with clarifications of fines imposed on any gathering inside homes, rest houses, farms or open areas where more than 50 people are attending.

For the first offense, a fine of 15,000 riyals will be imposed on the facility and the official while 5,000 riyals will be imposed on attendees and invitees.

A repeat offense will see the facility and official receive double the fine at 30,000 riyals while attendees and invitees will be slapped with 10,000 riyals.

“The ministry added that if the violation is committed for the third time by the facility and the official, the fine will be doubled and the official will be referred to the Public Prosecution and attendees and invitees too will be prosecuted,” according to a report by the Saudi Gazette.

