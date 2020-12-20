CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Germany may suspend UK, South Africa flights over COVID-19 fears

A lone passenger stands in an an empty terminal hall at the Franz-Josef-Strauss airport in Munich, southern Germany, on April 7, 2020. (Reuters)
AFP, Berlin Sunday 20 December 2020
Germany is considering banning flights from Britain and South Africa to prevent the spread of new, more infectious coronavirus strain circulating in the two countries, a source close to the German health ministry told AFP on Sunday.

Following the example of the Netherlands, where a ban on all passenger flights from the UK came into effect on Sunday, the German government was considering a similar move as “a serious option” for flights from both Britain and South Africa, the source said.

