Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 162 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Saudi Arabia on Sunday reported 162 new coronavirus cases and ten deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

The total number of cases in the Kingdom was 361,010, while the death toll was 6,122.

The number of recoveries rose by 156 to 351,878.

The capital, Riyadh, reported 40 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, while Mecca had 39, and Medina reported 30 cases.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (162) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (10) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (156) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (351,878) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/nbG3XP2qmo — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) December 20, 2020

Saudi Arabia has clarified that gatherings or invitations of non-family members of more than 50 people in a limited space is a violation of the Kingdom’s coronavirus rules, according to a statement from the interior ministry.

The interior ministry on Saturday issued a tweet with clarifications of fines imposed on any gathering inside homes, rest houses, farms or open areas where more than 50 people are attending.

Last Update: Sunday, 20 December 2020 KSA 15:45 - GMT 12:45