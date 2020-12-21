Abu Dhabi requires COVID-119 test for students, teachers returning to schools

Abu Dhabi students over the age of 12 who plan to physically attend school next term are required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) announced on Monday.
ADEK added that COVID-19 PCR testing is mandatory for teachers and school staff as well.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
“The decision is the result of ADEK’s extensive coordination with health authorities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to ensure a safe return to school for all,” ADEK said in a press release.
All private school students in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will have the option to return to face-to-face education for the next academic term, beginning on January 3, 2021.
“Students of Determination and full-time distance learning students are exempt from taking the test,” ADEK said.
According to the education department, COVID-19 PCR tests will be provided free of charge on a specific date for each school.
Read more:
Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi allows return to school for students with chronic conditions
Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi high school students get free PCR test before UAE school year
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 21 December 2020 KSA 11:52 - GMT 08:52