As coronavirus disrupts Christmas in UK, experts warn loneliness could worsen

“We can expect that this will worsen again over Christmas. The issue is that these have now become long-term stressors -- and the more longer-term they become, the harder it is to manage,” Kousoulis said.
In a June survey of 16,000 people by mental health charity Mind, nearly two-thirds said feeling alone worsened their mental health during the first lockdown.
“With the festive period traditionally revolving around spending time with loved ones, it’s likely that more people are going to struggle with loneliness and their mental health over Christmas,” said Stephen Buckley, head of information at Mind.
Reaching out
“Some will cope, but for others, it’s an abject disaster, something they will really dread and are ill prepared to endure,” she said.
About 40 percent of Brits said they had not had a meaningful conversation in a fortnight, and 30 percent said they were worried that if something happened to them no-one would notice, according to a report by the British Red Cross in October.
The Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), a suicide prevention charity, said they have seen a 40 percent rise in demand for its helpline and chat services since lockdown began, and a 21 percent spike this weekend compared to last weekend.
Charities have urged people to contact neighbors, friends and relatives during the Christmas period, and to try to relax, maintain hobbies and family traditions, or volunteer if they are spending it alone.
The Mental Health Foundation’s Kousoulis added that reminding people why they have to stay apart over the festive season was helpful in boosting mental health too.
“It starts with how we talk about it. I find ‘Christmas is cancelled’ is a little bit unhelpful. More broadly, I think it would be better if we said, ‘We’ll get through this together’ and ‘we’ll support each other’.”