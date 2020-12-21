Coronavirus: BioNTech confident COVID-19 vaccine effective against new UK variant

BioNTech Chief Executive Ugur Sahin said on Monday he was confident a COVID-19 vaccine co-developed by his company would be effective against a variant of the virus that has emerged in Britain.



He said on Bild TV the company would investigation the mutation in the coming days but that he viewed the matter with "with a degree of soberness".

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

Countries across the globe shut their borders to Britain on Monday due to fears about a highly infectious new coronavirus strain, causing travel chaos and raising the prospect of food shortages in the United Kingdom.

Sahin was speaking shortly after the European Union cleared regulatory hurdles for the vaccine, co-developed with Pfizer, to be rolled out after Christmas.

The note of calm from the CEO about the UK mutation echoed the World Health Organization, which cautioned against major alarm, saying this was a normal part of a pandemic's evolution.

Sahin said he hadn't yet been immunized but would like to be. He said it was more important that his employees get the vaccine so they can continue to do their jobs.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

New coronavirus variant 'not out of control': WHO

UK coronavirus variant may be more able to infect children: Scientists

Coronavirus new mutation: More than 40 countries ban travelers from UK

The new coronavirus variant in Britain: Everything we know so far

Last Update: Tuesday, 22 December 2020 KSA 23:09 - GMT 20:09