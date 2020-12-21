CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Frontline workers are next in line for US COVID-19 vaccines

In this April 2, 2020, file photo, registered nurses Jonathan Fisk, left, and Patrick LaFontaine set up a COVID-19 testing station for pre-screened pediatric patients outside a Children's Health PM Urgent Care facility in Richardson, Texas. (AP)
Reuters Monday 21 December 2020
A US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Sunday recommended frontline essential workers and persons 75 years and older should be next in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The frontline group includes 30 million workers such as first responders, teachers, food and agriculture, manufacturing, US Postal Service, public transit, and grocery store workers.

The panel voted 13-1 in favor of the move that, in all, would make 49 million people eligible to receive the vaccine in the next round.

Other 57 million non-frontline workers like those in media, finance, energy and IT & communication industries, and persons in the age group of 65-74 and those aged 16-64 years with high-risk conditions are proposed to receive the vaccine in the ensuing round.

Last Update: Monday, 21 December 2020 KSA 00:42 - GMT 21:42

