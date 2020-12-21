CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Germany to start first COVID-19 vaccination in elderly homes in December

Vials with a sticker reading, “COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only” and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken on October 31, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters, Berlin Monday 21 December 2020
German Health Minister Jens Spahn on Monday welcomed the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech by the European Medicines Agency as a milestone in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“Vaccination is paving the way for us out of the crisis. And we’re doing everything we can to take this path as quickly as possible,” Spahn said. He added that authorities would start the first vaccination in elderly homes on December 27.

Last Update: Monday, 21 December 2020 KSA 18:26 - GMT 15:26

