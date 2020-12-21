Coronavirus: Kuwait to close borders, suspend international flights until Jan. 1

Kuwait will suspend all commercial flights and close its land and sea borders from 11 p.m. on Monday until January 1, the government communications
office said in a Twitter post.
The announcement came after various countries implemented new travel restrictions following the outbreak of a new COVID-19 strain.
The civil aviation authority earlier suspended travel to and from the United Kingdom and added the country to its list of high-risk destinations.
Several countries have cut travel ties with Britain after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that a highly infectious new strain of the virus was a danger to the country.
