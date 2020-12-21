CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Kuwait to close borders, suspend international flights until Jan. 1

Travelers arrive at Kuwait international Airport, in Farwaniya, about 15kms south of Kuwait City, on August 1, 2020. (AFP)
Reuters Monday 21 December 2020
Text size A A A

Kuwait will suspend all commercial flights and close its land and sea borders from 11 p.m. on Monday until January 1, the government communications
office said in a Twitter post.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The announcement came after various countries implemented new travel restrictions following the outbreak of a new COVID-19 strain.

The civil aviation authority earlier suspended travel to and from the United Kingdom and added the country to its list of high-risk destinations.

Several countries have cut travel ties with Britain after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that a highly infectious new strain of the virus was a danger to the country.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia suspends all international commercial flights for a week

US nurse faints after receiving COVID-19 vaccine, but not due to shot

Jordan suspends UK flights amid fears of new COVID-19 strain

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 21 December 2020 KSA 16:18 - GMT 13:18

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top