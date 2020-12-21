Coronavirus: Meet Sheikha al-Harbi, first Saudi woman to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Sheikha al-Harbi became the first Saudi Arabian woman to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Saudi Arabia and said she advises all throughout the Kingdom to get vaccinated in order to reach an end to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I insisted because since this disease came and we have not been able to get out and leave the house. We were kept being told not to visit others and not let others visit us. The moment they told us there was a vaccine, I said I'd take it,” al-Harbi told Al Arabiya during an interview.

Al-Harbi’s decision to be the first to take the COVID-19 vaccine has a personal reason as well, after the virus took her own sister and her brother-in-law’s life recently.

“It has taken my sister and her husband. And people are afraid of diseases and of mixing with each other. My sister was older than me. She had blood pressure, diabetes and asthma. She herself was in a poor health state. She was in Medina and I wasn't with her, but it didn't last long, one week and she passed away,” al-Harbi said.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health on Monday confirmed 168 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of total confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 361,178. The health ministry also reported nine more virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, marking the lowest single-day fatalities in as many months.

Earlier in the weekend, Saudi Arabian citizen Emad al-Daihan became the first citizen from Saudi Arabia on Thursday to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine (Tozinameran) in the capital Riyadh.

Last Update: Monday, 21 December 2020 KSA 21:39 - GMT 18:39