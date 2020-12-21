CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Turkey reports record daily COVID-19 death toll of 254

A nurse and a doctor take care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at an intensive care unit of the Medicana International Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, April 14, 2020. Picture taken April 14, 2020. (Reuters/Umit Bektas)
Reuters, Istanbul Monday 21 December 2020
Text size A A A

Turkey’s coronavirus-related deaths rose to a new daily record of 254 on Monday even as new infections dipped for a sixth straight day to near 3,400, Health Ministry data showed.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The percentage of positive tests jumped above 4 percent for the first time in more than a month, according to the official data. Daily testing rebounded to nearly 200,000 on Monday after falling over the previous two days.

Turkey has adopted curfews and shuttered restaurant dining to curb a spike in COVID-19 cases. On Sunday it temporarily suspended flights from Britain and other countries over a new strain of the virus.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Turkey suspends some flights over COVID-19 mutation

Coronavirus: Turkey’s daily COVID-19 deaths hit record high: health ministry

Turkey sentences Kurdish ex-MP Guven to 22 years in jail

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 21 December 2020 KSA 21:44 - GMT 18:44

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top