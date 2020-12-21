Coronavirus: Turkey suspends some flights over COVID-19 mutation

Turkey on Sunday temporarily suspended flights from Britain, the Netherlands, Denmark and South Africa over a new strain of coronavirus, the health minister said.
The measure was taken as a precaution in coordination with the transport ministry, minister Fahrettin Koca said.
Several European countries placed new restrictions on travel to and from the United Kingdom on Sunday due to concern over a new strain of the coronavirus that is spreading rapidly there.
