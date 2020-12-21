CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Turkey suspends some flights over COVID-19 mutation

A Turkish Airlines plane is pictured on the tarmac of the Ataturk Airport on April 4, 2019, in Istanbul. (AFP)
Reuters Monday 21 December 2020
Turkey on Sunday temporarily suspended flights from Britain, the Netherlands, Denmark and South Africa over a new strain of coronavirus, the health minister said.

The measure was taken as a precaution in coordination with the transport ministry, minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Several European countries placed new restrictions on travel to and from the United Kingdom on Sunday due to concern over a new strain of the coronavirus that is spreading rapidly there.

Last Update: Monday, 21 December 2020 KSA 23:57 - GMT 20:57

