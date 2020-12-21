Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, 845 recoveries

The United Arab Emirates has confirmed 1,077 new coronavirus cases after conducting 845 tests over the past 24 hours, according to the official WAM news agency.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 194,652 COVID-19 cases as of Monday and 169,840 recoveries after 845 individuals recovered over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the death toll reached 639 after two new fatalities due to complications were confirmed.

The UAE has began vaccinating nationals and residents who volunteer for the campaign. Authorities released a list of all the locations where individuals can receive the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine, which was developed by China’s state-owned Sinopharm, was approved after it showed 86 percent efficacy in trials, according to regulators.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia suspends all international commercial flights for a week

US nurse faints after receiving COVID-19 vaccine, but not due to shot

Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 test for students, teachers returning to schools

Last Update: Monday, 21 December 2020 KSA 13:26 - GMT 10:26