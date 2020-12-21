Coronavirus: Hong Kong to ban flights from Britain over new virus strain

Hong Kong on Monday said it would ban all flights from Britain following the discovery of a new and highly infectious strain of the coronavirus there.

“From midnight there will be no more passenger flights arriving in Hong Kong from the United Kingdom,” health secretary Sophia Chan told reporters.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia said it will suspend all international commercial flights and suspend entry to the Kingdom through land and sea ports for a week, amid the latest global developments of the coronavirus pandemic and the appearance of the new mutated strain of COVID-19 in the UK and other EU countries, state news agency SPA reported.

Kuwait's civil aviation authority added the United Kingdom to its high-risk list of countries on Sunday, meaning all flights from it are banned, the authority wrote on Twitter.

Last Update: Monday, 21 December 2020 KSA 11:02 - GMT 08:02