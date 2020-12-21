Coronavirus: Jordan suspends UK flights amid fears of new COVID-19 strain

Jordan has suspended flights to and from the United Kingdom from today until January 3 due to a new strain of the coronavirus detected in Britain, officials said on Monday.

Several countries have cut travel ties with Britain after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that a highly infectious new strain of the virus was a danger to the country.

Saudi Arabia shut its land and sea borders late on Sunday and suspended international commercial flights for a renewable week over fears of a new coronavirus strain, but foreign flights already in the country can leave, the Interior Ministry said.



Fellow Gulf Arab state Oman will close its land, air and sea borders for one week starting Tuesday, state television reported on Monday.

