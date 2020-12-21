Coronavirus: Kuwait suspends UK flights amid fears of new COVID-19 strain outbreak

Kuwait's civil aviation authority added the United Kingdom to its high-risk list of countries on Sunday, meaning all flights from it are banned, the authority wrote on Twitter.

In August, Kuwait banned commercial flights to 31 countries which it deemed a high risk due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Gulf neighbor Saudi Arabia also halted international flights and suspended entry through its land and seaports for at least a week, after the new fast-spreading strain of coronavirus appeared in Britain.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday that the new strain had led to spiraling infection numbers. His government tightened its COVID-19 restrictions for London and nearby areas, and reversed plans to ease restrictions over the Christmas period.



Countries including France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, El Salvador, Iran and others have placed restrictions on British travelers and flights in response to Johnson's announcement.

Last Update: Monday, 21 December 2020 KSA 09:42 - GMT 06:42