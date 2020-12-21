Coronavirus: Oman to close down its borders for a week

Oman will close its land, air and sea borders on Tuesday at 1 a.m. for one week, state television reported on Monday.
The decision follows measures imposed by various countries following the outbreak of a new strain of COVID-19, Oman TV said.
Oman is set to receive its first batch of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on December 30, the Director of the Department of Infectious Diseases Control at the Ministry of Health, Badr bin Said al-Rawahi, announced on Monday.
Last Update: Monday, 21 December 2020 KSA 14:19 - GMT 11:19