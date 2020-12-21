Coronavirus: Oman to receive first batch of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Oman is set to receive its first batch of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on December 30, the Director of the Department of Infectious Diseases Control at the Ministry of Health, Badr bin Said al-Rawahi, announced on Monday.
The announcement was published on Oman’s Ministry of Health official Twitter account for the efforts of countering COVID-19.
The vaccine will be administered in two doses, al-Rawahi said, the second to be given 21 days after the first dose.
Earlier this month, Oman’s health ministry issued a license to import the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech against the novel coronavirus, the sultanate’s state-run TV channel reported.
