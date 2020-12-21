Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia detects 168 COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia on Monday detected 168 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 361,178, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of recoveries in the Kingdom rose by 211 to 352,089. The death toll also rose by 9 to 6,131.

Mecca reported 45 COVID-10 cases on Monday, while Riyadh had 31, and the Eastern Province had 25 cases.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (168) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (9) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (211) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (352,089) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/eUZggRvS7g — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) December 21, 2020

Saudi Arabia on Sunday said it will suspend all international commercial flights and suspend entry to the Kingdom through land and sea ports for a week, amid the latest global developments of the coronavirus pandemic and the appearance of the new mutated strain of COVID-19 in the UK and other EU countries, state news agency SPA reported.

The new international travel restrictions are precautions based on the recommendations of the Ministry of Health in light of the emergence of new COVID-19 mutation.

A new coronavirus variant, which appears to have increased transmissibility, has started circulating in the UK. Outside Britain, nine cases of the new strain have been reported in Denmark, as well as one case in the Netherlands and another in Australia, according to the WHO.

