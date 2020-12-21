Coronavirus: UK says supply chains ‘strong and robust’ despite border closures

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said Britain could cope with delays to freight arriving in the country, after border closures due to a new strain of the coronavirus.
“These delays only apply to a very small percentage of food entering the UK and, as British supermarkets have said, supply chains are strong and robust, so everyone can continue to shop,” he told a news conference.
Johnson said he had spoken to French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country has suspended cross-Channel traffic, saying he wanted to “sort it out in the next few hours.”
Last Update: Monday, 21 December 2020 KSA 22:09 - GMT 19:09