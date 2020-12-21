Coronavirus new mutation: More than 40 countries ban travelers from UK

Over 40 countries have banned arriving travelers from the UK over concerns of the spread of the new mutation of the coronavirus in England.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said early indications are that the variant is 70 percent more transmissible.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said there were "preliminary signs that the variant may be able to spread more easily between people" and "preliminary information that the variant may affect (the) performance of some diagnostic assays (tests)."

The British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development (FCDO) announced that the following countries have banned UK arrivals due to the new strain of COVID-19:

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Croatia, Czech, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Tunisia, and Turkey.

Greece introduced a seven-day quarantine for all passengers arriving from the UK.

Chile banned the entry of non-resident foreign nationals that have been in the UK during the last 14 days.

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman closed their borders completely.

The types of restrictions

France: Banned all passenger and cargo traffic from Britain for 48 hours, the toughest restrictions so far. The ban is set to end at midnight Tuesday and applies to flights and traffic via the tunnel beneath the English Channel.

Belgium: The other country that connects with Britain via the tunnel banned all passenger travel, including transit passengers, for 24 hours starting Sunday at midnight.

Germany: No passenger flights from Britain allowed to land through Dec. 31.

Netherlands: Banned flights from the UK at least until the new year.

Spain: Will suspend flights from Britain as of Tuesday and until further notice, except for those carrying Spanish citizens or people with Spanish residency. Spain will also step up border controls with Gibraltar, the British colony on Spain’s southwestern coast.

Switzerland: Banned foreign nationals arriving from the UK and South Africa and ordered those who arrived since Dec. 14 to go into quarantine.

Italy: Suspending flights from and to Britain until Jan. 6. Also forbids entrance into Italy by anyone who has transited through Britain in the last 14 days.

Russia: Will suspend air traffic with the UK for one week starting Tuesday.

Austria: No passenger flights allowed to land from Britain through Jan. 1.

Denmark: Suspended flights from Britain until 0900 GMT Wednesday.

Sweden: Suspended all incoming travel from Britain and Denmark until further notice.

Norway: Banned incoming flights from Britain starting Monday for 48 hours.

Croatia: Announced Sunday night a 48-hour ban on flights from Britain.

Bulgaria: Banned all flights to and from Britain until Jan. 31.

Malta: Banned flights to and from Britain until further notice.

Finland: Suspending flights with Britain; national carrier Finnair ceased all UK flights for two weeks.

Poland, Portugal, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, North Macedonia: Banned flights from Britain until further notice.

Israel: Initially banned flights from Britain, Denmark and South Africa then further tightened restrictions Monday, forbidding any foreign nationals from entering the country for 10 days.

Iran: Suspended flights to the UK for two weeks starting Monday. All Iranian planes were ordered to return to Iran from the U.K. without passengers.

Turkey: Suspended flights from Britain, Denmark, the Netherlands and South Africa temporarily, until further notice.

Jordan: Banned flights from the UK until Jan. 3, both direct and indirect flights.

Sudan: Banned travelers arriving from Britain, the Netherlands and South Africa, starting Monday and until Jan. 5.

Tunisia: Suspended air links with Britain, South Africa and Australia, from this Monday and until further notice. Anyone who has resided or transited through these countries will not be allowed access to Tunisian territory.

Hong Kong: Banned all flights from Britain.

Pakistan: Imposed temporary ban on travelers arriving from Britain starting Tuesday and through Dec. 29. Pakistani nationals will be allowed to return home from Britain provided their COVID-19 tests are negative.

India: Suspended flights from Britain until Dec. 31.

