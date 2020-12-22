Coronavirus: EU advises countries to halt travel to UK amid new strain concerns

The European Union recommended Tuesday that all 27 member countries should discourage all nonessential travel to and from the United Kingdom until further notice.

With EU countries imposing ad-hoc restrictions on UK travel following the emergence of a new coronavirus variant, the European Commission urged them to take a coordinated approach, but not prevent people in the UK or Europe from returning to their homes.

EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said “member states should take coordinated action to discourage nonessential travel between the UK and the EU. At the same time, blanket travel bans should not prevent thousands of EU and UK citizens from returning to their homes.”

The EU’s executive arm said people returning to their home countries or main place of residence should be able to do so provided they produce a negative test or quarantine themselves.

Transport workers should be exempt from any travel ban when they are traveling across a border to and from a vessel, vehicle, or aircraft. Essential medical staff should be able to move freely without quarantine provided that they have tested negative within 72 hours of travel.

