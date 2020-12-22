Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,266 new cases as infections continue to rise

The United Arab Emirates reported another significant rise of 1,226 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 195,878, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention.
#UAE Health Ministry conducts 140,051 additional #COVID19 tests in last 24 hours, announces 1,226 new cases, 1,611 recoveries, 3 deaths#WamNews pic.twitter.com/nhHRGlU2JK— WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) December 22, 2020
People wearing protective face masks wait for vaccine trials at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre in Abu Dhabi. (File photo: Reuters)
Last Update: Tuesday, 22 December 2020 KSA 13:24 - GMT 10:24