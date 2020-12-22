Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,266 new cases as infections continue to rise

The United Arab Emirates reported another significant rise of 1,226 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 195,878, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The new cases were detected after 140,051 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, the ministry said.

Three people died due to complications caused by the virus, which brings the virus-related death toll in the UAE to 642.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries climbed to 171,451 after 1,611 people recovered from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

#UAE Health Ministry conducts 140,051 additional #COVID19 tests in last 24 hours, announces 1,226 new cases, 1,611 recoveries, 3 deaths#WamNews pic.twitter.com/nhHRGlU2JK — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) December 22, 2020



Last week, the UAE began vaccinating citizens and residents with the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine who volunteer to receive the dosage.

Authorities released a list of all the locations where the public can receive the vaccine. Find out where to get the vaccine here.

People wearing protective face masks wait for vaccine trials at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre in Abu Dhabi. (File photo: Reuters)

Read more:

Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, 845 recoveries

Coronavirus: Where to get the COVID-19 Sinopharm vaccine in the UAE

Last Update: Tuesday, 22 December 2020 KSA 13:24 - GMT 10:24